In 1910, a Victorian house was moved using horse power in San Francisco

In 1910, this entire Victorian house was moved using horse power. It's strange enough to see a house being pulled by truck or boar, but by horses, it looks totally unreal.

This house was being moved down Steiner Street in the photo. The idea of sitting inside the house while it gets pulled was the first thing that came to mind when I saw this. It would be both scary and fun to look out the window of a moving house.

From Instagram:

"In the early days of the city, San Francisco was constantly revising its sidewalks, streets, and grid lines. The houses, made of redwood, were relatively easy to move. As a result, houses were often seen on the move. First, the house would be jacked up and placed on giant greased beams. As it moved, workers would pick up and relocate the beams in front of the house. Horses were then used to pull the house. By 1900, 19 companies offered house-moving services. In 1910, an entire 9,000-ton school was moved to San Francisco. As San Francisco's infrastructure became more established and building materials became cheaper, the practice of moving buildings came to an end. The house still stands today."

See also: This photography book shows people just standing in front of Danzig's house