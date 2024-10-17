This AI-powered software might make your videos look like Steven Spielberg's

TL;DR: Stabilize your shaky footage with VideoProc's AI-powered video-editing tools, now $35.99 (reg. $119)!

Did you just get back from a backpacking trip across Vietnam or finally sorting through your summer content from Italy?You might've gotten tons of gorgeous photos, but there's a high chance your videos might be a tad shaky and not worthy of an Instagram post. What if we told you that you could upgrade your mediocre footage?

All you need is VideoProc, an AI-powered video-editing tool that'll make your GoPro, drone, or phone footage so good (aka not shaky) that it might need to be displayed on the silver screen. Lifetime access to VideoProc's editing and conversion tools can be used on up to five devices for only $35.99 (reg. $119)!

You might think you need a team of experts to liven up your videos, but all you need is VideoProc's video quality enhancer. It's designed with three AI enhancement tools to upscale, repair, and enhance low-quality, blurry, or compressed videos and does plenty more to make your videos rival Steven Spielberg or Spike Lee's.

Check out what you can do with this software:

Stabilize shaky shots and correct the color so your travel or home videos are social media-worthy.

Enhance your videos with Fast or High-Quality mode. They'll still look natural, regardless of whether they're increased to 1080p, 2K, or 4K.

Remove blurs, noise, and more so your videos are extra clear.

Smooth videos by boosting their frame rates to 60, 120 fps, or even higher.

Cut, crop, and rotate your videos or add special effects or subtitles.

VideoProc might seem a little intimidating, but it's actually so user-friendly. Plus, it can handle 4K and larger file sizes, so you won't have to deal with editing lag.

Want better content? You can enhance blurry or shaky videos in just a few clicks with lifetime access to VideoProc's video-editing tools, now just $35.99 while supplies last!

VideoProc Converter AI: Lifetime Family License (For Windows)

Only $35.99 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.