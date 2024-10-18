Python nor sovereign citizen theories help this man evade the police

A python-handling gentleman unsuccessfully explained to Tulsa Police that he was merely exercising the age-old right of traveling while breaking the law before attempting to evade arrest. When he was apprehended, the cops found cash and drugs, in addition to the snake.

Woodard told officers that he was traveling and didn't need a license, driving without headlights was not a crime, and even though we told him he was being detained, he insisted that he was not and could drive off when he wanted to (FYI, this is not accurate).

As if this wasn't already strange, during the entire interaction with Woodard he was holding a small python in his hand during the stop. As Pythons are non-venomous and this one not large enough to be a physical threat to the officer, it was just an additional oddity and not a threatening situation. That being said, please do not drive while holding your favorite constrictor.

After about 20 minutes of unfruitful discussion with Woodard, we informed the suspect that the roadside court session was concluded, and he was under arrest.

True to his word, yet still illegal, Woodard drove off leading Officers on a short pursuit to a nearby residence. When Woodard bailed out of his car and tried to run, he was still clutching the snake in his hand. Fortunately, Officers were able to wrestle Woodard to the ground and place him in custody without injuring the reptile.