Cheeto dust leads to arrest of burglary suspect

Tulsa, Oklahoma police arrested Sharon Carr for suspected burglary after she attempted to break into a home through a window. Her taste in snack foods led to her undoing. From the Tulsa Police Department:

Officers found a bag of Cheetos and a bottle of water on the floor near the open window and believe Carr dropped them on the way out. The victim identified Carr as the suspect after seeing her.

Carr was further linked to the crime by Cheeto residue on her teeth.