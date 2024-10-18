"Whiny little bitch" — Trump's tough guy act KO'd by Dave Bautista in savage parody

"Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his widdle feet hurt so he could dodge the draft."

In a vicious new parody ad posted to Jimmy Kimmel Live's YouTube channel, actor and former professional wrestler Dave Bautista eviscerates Donald Trump's macho image among delusional MAGA losers.

The video shows Bautista engaging in an intense workout routine while using colorful language and vivid imagery to paint Trump as anything but the strongman his supporters portray him as.

Look at that gut. Like a garbage bag full of buttermilk," Bautista quips in the ad, pointing to a photo of Trump padding around on the golf course.

The video juxtaposes Bautista's physical prowess with clips of Trump struggling with seemingly simple tasks, such as walking down a ramp or drinking water. Bautista's narration mocks Trump's appearance, behavior, and wobbliness, comparing him unfavorably to cultural icons and inanimate objects. "He sells imaginary baseball cards pretending to be a cowboy fireman. Guy's barely strong enough to hold an umbrella."

He makes fun of Trump's weird way of dancing: "He looks like he's jacking off a pair of giraffes."

He ends the video with a long list of the things Trump is scared of: rain, dogs, windmills, Meryl F**king Streep. But "mostly, he's terrified that real red-blooded American men will find out that he's a weak, tubby toddler. What's wrong, tough guy? Does someone grab you by the p*ssy? Whiny little bitch."

One thing that makes the video so effective is that Bautista isn't acting. He's sharing his genuine feelings about one of the most pathetically fraudulent individuals of the 21st century.

