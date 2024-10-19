Russian law would ban "ideology of childlessness"

Fines of up to 400,000 rubles (about $4,175) may soon await people in Russia who promote an "ideology of childlessness" or otherwise discourage others from having children. For companies, the fines will be higher.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma, said: "It is important to protect people, primarily the younger generation, from having the ideology of childlessness imposed on them on the internet, in the media, in movies and in advertising." Volodin, a powerful ally of Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, cast the bill as part of a "unified legal framework" that seeks to protect children, families and traditional values. Proponents of the legislation described it as a matter of national security, claiming that the arguments against having children are part of a broader effort by the west to weaken Russia by encouraging population decline. "It's an element of professional propaganda, part of a hybrid war aimed at population reduction," said Elvira Aitkulova, one of the bill's authors. "This is a strategic bill for the sake of a strong, productive and healthy future."

I can think of at least one other thing contributing to population reduction in Russia. Last year, Russian president Vladimir Putin told women to abandon feminist ideals and have as many children as possible. Eight is a good number.

The bill is in the early stages in the Duma. Volodin insisted the law would not criminalise women who choose not to have children, though that now being the topic of discussion might not be very reassuring.

