Delta passenger deplaned because her t-shirt somehow offended flight attendant

Last week, a Delta flight attendant insisted that passenger Catherine Banks get off her flight just before departure because the employee found her t-shirt "threatening." The t-shirt read: "Do not give in to the war within. End veteran suicide."

"I said, 'Are you kidding me?" Banks recalled. "I'm a Marine Corps vet. I'm going to see my Marine sister. I've been in the Marine Corps for 22 years and worked for the Air Force for 15 years. I'm going to visit her."

Banks claims the flight attendant responded by saying, 'I don't care about your service, and I don't care about her service. The only way you're going to get back on the plane is if you take it off right now.'"

The t-shirt is an anti-suicide shirt sold by the Til Valhalla Project that provides memorial plaques to the families of veterans who have died. Banks is a veteran herself.

From SF Gate:



Banks said that after informing the flight attendant of her service, she was still forced to change on the jet bridge and had to turn her back away from the flight attendant because she wasn't wearing a bra[…] Banks also said that when she got back on the plane, she was forced to sit in the back instead of sitting in the seat she had paid for, which had extra legroom.

Delta says they are investigating the matter.



