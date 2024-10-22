CPAC performer faces 25 years for alleged child sex crimes

It's always the ones you most expect: According to Michigan State Police, Church leader and Christian recording artist Zachary Radcliff, 29, was arraigned on the following charges:

Two counts of MCL 750.145C2 (Felony) – This is related to child sexually abusive activity or material. Six counts of MCL 750.145D2F (Felony) – Child sexually abusive activity. One count of MCL 750.520B (Felony) – Criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. One count of MCL 752.797A (Felony) – Using a computer to commit a crime.

Radcliff, who is a leader at Oakwood Church in Augusta Township, Michigan, attended Liberty University, founded by Jerry Falwell.

In 2019, Radcliff performed his song, "I'll Stand" at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Here's the video — watch it before it gets taken down by professional damage control experts.

If convicted, Radcliff faces 25 years in prison.

As a bonus, here's a video of Trump Junior using his synthetic baritone to praise Radcliff as an "amazing guy," and imploring him to "don't ever quit, don't ever stop."

Junior, will you please make a new video promising you'll stand for Zachary? He needs your help now more than ever.

