"Bloody jerk!" Putin lashes out after Zelensky mocks him with a new T-shirt

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky taunted Russian dictator Vladimir Putin last night, giving a video address to his nation while wearing a "Make Russia small again" T-shirt. And it didn't go unnoticed.

Putin, known for his eggshell ego, instantly cracked, siccing his Foreign Ministry spokesperson on the Ukrainian leader. "Bloody jerk!" Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"Small as what? The USSR? The Russian Empire?" she huffed. "Oh, I got it! As the Kievan Rus. For that we need Kiev. You said it yourself, bloody jerk!"

This isn't the first time a world leader got under Putin's thin (and bare) skin. In 2022, Putin called Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau "disgusting" after the two presidents mocked the fragile tyrant at a three-day G7 summit over an unearthed photo that showed Putin riding horseback without a shirt.

Via The Independent and Business Insider