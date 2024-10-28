Three sisters inherit a dime — and they sell it for over $500,000

Three sisters in Ohio inherited a rare dime from their brother after he died — and it just sold for $506,250.

Although the sisters knew that the 1975 dime was special — their brother had locked it up in a bank vault for 40 years — they had no idea that the coin, which is missing its San Francisco "S" mark, was so valuable. "Is that really possible?" one remarked when told of its value. From NBC News:

The coin sold for $506,250 in an online auction that concluded Sunday, according to Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections, an auction house based in Irvine, California. The auction house said there were 212 bids placed on the coin. The only other known example of the "1975 'no S' proof dime" sold at a 2019 auction for $456,000. Shortly after that, the coin sold for $516,000 to a Roosevelt Dime collector, who currently has the only complete collection of the series, the auction house said. The mint in San Francisco made more than 2.8 million special uncirculated "proof" sets in 1975 that featured six coins and were sold for $7. Collectors a few years later discovered that two dimes from the set were missing the mint mark. … While there is a chance more examples of the rare dime are out there, they would only be found among the 1975 "proof" sets and not in anyone's pocket change, Russell said.



The sisters explained that their brother had actually bought the coin with their mother in 1978 as an investment, forking over $18,200 at the time for the 10-cent coin.

See a photo of the dime here.

