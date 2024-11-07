Tripping on magic mushrooms to treat anorexia nervosa

In another promising study on the medical use of psilocybin, the hallucinogen in magic mushrooms, researchers have shown that psychedelic therapy can help with treatment-resistant eating disorders.

"Our findings suggest that psilocybin may be helpful in supporting meaningful psychological change in a subset of people with anorexia nervosa," says UC San Diego psychologist Dr. Stephanie Knatz Peck. "What's particularly interesting is that 60% of participants reported a reduction in the importance of physical appearance, while 70% noted quality-of-life improvements and shifts in personal identity."

The participants in the study had a single heroic dose (25mg) of psilocybin combined with therapy.

"You are able to act in a way that maybe had felt unachievable before if you set the right intention," said one of the participants. Another commented, "Things might not look that different from the outside, but they feel completely different from the inside."

Here are some of the key findings, as summarized by Genomic Press, the journal where the study was published:

• 90% of participants ranked their psilocybin session among their top five most meaningful life experiences • Four out of ten participants showed clinically significant reductions in eating disorder psychopathology • Treatment effects were most pronounced in shape and weight concerns • Changes in psychological outlook didn't automatically translate to weight restoration



