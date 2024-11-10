This ethereal cloud gelatin dessert looks almost too good to eat

This cloud-themed gelatin dessert created by @mr_alicakes is so beautiful, it would almost be difficult to eat it. This translucent treat barely looks real and appears as if someone preserved a slice of an actual cloudy sky and brought it down to earth.

The video shows the process of how this ethereal treat is made, and it looks simple enough to try to recreate at home. The making of this treat involves boiling the jelly for the cake, adding color, and using molds to make the little cloud pieces.

Jelly cakes, known as "Kanten" (寒天) Cake or Agar-agar Cake, are a popular treat in Japan. Kanten is a traditional Japanese gelatin made from agar-agar, a type of seaweed. It is used to create firm, jelly-like textures for desserts, and these cakes are often clear, multi-layered, or fruit-flavored. The texture of kanten-based gelatin is firmer and more stable than Western gelatin, and it can hold intricate patterns and shapes.

This special dessert looks like so much fun to design. I'd love to take a class on how to make it sometime.