Tombili the cat: Istanbul's beloved statue of a chill kitty who won hearts worldwide

This cute statue of a cat in Istanbul is named Tombili, after a real cat who used to sit in this cute position and act friendly to people in the town. Tombili would sit on his bum/back like a person and recline back on the city steps. A photo of Tombili sitting this way led to him becoming an internet sensation. I've heard cats only sit like this when they are very comfortable, which shows that Tombili felt very trusting and comfortable around the people in town.

Tombili is a common Turkish nickname for a chubby pet. Tombili the cat's birthplace and date is unknown, but he passed away on August 1, 2016 after becoming seriously ill. When he passed away, over 17,000 people signed a petition to honor his memory and install the sculpture.

I hope that the statue of Tombili exists forever, and outlives humanity. Cheers to Tombili the cat!



