MomBoard: an e-ink display to help forgetful parents

Jan Miksovsky set up an e-ink display board in his mum's bathroom to help her keep track of recent and forthcoming events after she began experiencing anteriograde amnesia. It's been running for two years and he writes about it at his blog: "the display is essentially the only intervention of any kind we've tried that's actually been successful at improving her quality of life."

My goal was to find a display that:

Could stay on for months on end

Would let my siblings and I easily post short messages to it that would remain visible until replaced

Was large enough and easy enough to read without glasses

Required no interaction to wake or read and was relatively foolproof (touching it wouldn't disrupt it)

Was resilient to network failures

Didn't glow at nighttime

Didn't require hardware hackery (I'm a software person)

Would boot directly into displaying messages (no interaction needed to start an app)

Was not enshittified with a subscription service or proprietary app store

Was reasonably affordable

Would not look out of place in a home

The main ingredient was a BOOX Note Air2 Series.

