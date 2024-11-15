Kari Lake: "It was a movement of love…"

Wednesday evening, reporter Garrett Archer of Arizona's ABC15 shared the breaking news that "Kari Lake has conceded the US Senate contest to @RubenGallego. Sort of." Lake had just taken to her Xitter account to post a video "message to Arizona."

In the two-and-a-half-minute video, Lake never mentions Ruben Gallego and certainly doesn't congratulate him for winning the Senate race. Instead, she recounts how three years ago, inspired by a Bible verse, she left her job as a reporter with a "seven-figure contract in the fake news" because she "couldn't lie." She explains that she asked herself at the time, "What good is money when it comes at the cost of your soul?" She continues: "I was sickened spreading the government's COVID narrative, and I was at my desk one day and opened the Bible, and an old Bible verse gave me the courage I needed—the courage to walk away." She then states that when "the people of Arizona rose up" and "requested" that she run for political office, of course, she had to.

The rest of the video recounts her "once in a lifetime" journey, during which she faced obstacles that "they threw" at her along the way—"fake news, hundreds of millions of dollars, and the most vile attacks."

When I heard her say, "It was a movement of love. For family, for Arizona, and for America" and that the "Truth will never stop mattering to me," I almost spit out my drink.

She ends the video by stating:

I entered this fight with a Bible verse and I will leave it with you, as well. It's First Timothy, Chapter 6, Verse 7: "For we brought nothing into this world and it is for certain we can carry nothing out." It's an amazing bible verse. It really inspired me and I hope it inspires you.

While Kari was quoting Bible verses, her official Kari Lake War Room simultaneously went on the attack against the "corrupt machine and propaganda press," while also playing the victim, which seems to be Lake's go-to approach. They posted:

We hope that one day, this corrupt machine and propaganda press will feel a great deal of shame for how they've treated @KariLake. We won't keep our hopes up. In truth, they don't matter. REAL Arizonans know the sacrifices she has made, the vitriol she has taken for the original "sin" of wanting to help the state she loves. No one has fought harder for Arizona than Kari. We're honored to have fought these battles alongside her. God Bless Arizona, and God Bless Kari Lake.

Please, oh please, universe, let this be the last time I have to hear or see Kari Lake!

