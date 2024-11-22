Decorative magnets corrode Cybertruck panels

Cybertruck owners are finding out that stainless steel doors will rust and corrode if they are not painstakingly maintained.

A Cybertruck owner who put advertising magnets on his ugly truck found they had caused the body panels to rust. Creating a layer of moisture and dirt between two surfaces is going to do that. Airstream owners call it "patina," and either spend a lot of time polishing and protecting their shiny panels or let it go and admire nature's work. I guess Cybertruck owners are going to have to let it go.

Over on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, someone with the username "cybertooth" who also lists their name as Nick shared a series of photos of their Cybertruck's bodywork, writing, "I feel like an idiot… Decided to put advertising magnets on my CT. Happened to take them off to wash the truck after a month and my heart sunk…rust and corrosion." Nick was reportedly able to get most of the corrosion off, but even after a liberal application of Barkeeper's Friend, you could still see some pitting in the sheet metal. Nick isn't the only one who noticed this either, with several other users replying that they'd had the same problem. Unfortunately for owners who want to decorate their trucks, it seems like these problems are most likely caused by different metals coming into contact in a way that causes electrolysis; even putting a thin layer of something else between the magnet and the steel body panel probably won't prevent this problem in the future. Jalopnik

