Shibuya Crossing: A glimpse of the world's busiest pedestrian intersection in Tokyo

Shibuya Crossing, often referred to as the world's busiest pedestrian intersection, is located in Tokyo. Some 2,500 pedestrians an hour use the intersection during peak hours. The intersection sits right outside of Shibuya Station, one of Tokyo's busiest transportation hubs.

In this video, we get to see a sped-up version of what Shibuya Crossing looks like on an average day from a bird's eye view. Watching incoming traffic alternate with the large groups of pedestrians crossing the street is totally hypnotic. From this viewpoint, the sheer amount of people clustered in one location looks like it would be a bit frightening to be a part of. The speed of the video makes it look even more intense. In real life, crossing the street here has always felt like a fun and energizing experience.

See also: You can rent a fake Shibuya Scramble crossing for $8,000 a day