Learn how to play the mouth trumpet—or have a good laugh failing

Have you ever wanted to learn to play the mouth trumpet? I recently stumbled upon Emma Nissen, a singer/songwriter who plays a mean mouth trumpet—her mouth trumpet is so good, I swear it sounds like an actual trumpet. It kind of blows my mind, actually. Here's an example of Nissen and her mouth trumpet in action. See?? It's terrific!

Nissen recently shared step-by-step instructions on how to create your own mouth trumpet sound! According to Nissen, you first start by saying the word "her." Then continue saying it but make it more nasally as you move the sound from your mouth into your nasal cavity. Then close your mouth almost the entire way, and practice making "trills" of various speeds by moving your tongue. Voila! You now have a mouth trumpet!

Except that most people who tried could not recreate the sounds that Nissen makes, which led to some pretty funny responses to her instructional video, including:

Oh lord, the best I could make was 'yyyyyy' sounds more like bison lost in the forest 😂 Not me, sounding like a turkey. You really had a lot of confidence in us I look really stupid making bird noises in my bathroom rn

I have to confess, I tried to make a mouth trumpet and, like these hapless souls, also failed miserably. Maybe you'll have better luck! Until then I'll just listen to the expert and admire her top talent!