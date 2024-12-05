Union Steelworkers surprised the leopard is eating their face

When you join the face-eating leopard party, well… you know.

After supporting their guy, the United Steelworkers union is shocked to hear that President-elect Trump is vowing to block a plan to save US Steel in Pittsburgh's Mon Valley through a sale to Japanese Nippon Steel. The plan would save many jobs that union and local leaders are certain Trump has no plan to replace.

"I am very frustrated with the news that came out last night," United Steelworkers Local 2227 Vice President Jason Zugai said during a panel discussion Tuesday in Washington, D.C. "I didn't expect that to come out. So that was like a gut punch."

While initially skeptical, several local union leaders have expressed support for the deal after meeting with Nippon representatives in October, who promised to invest $1 billion into the iconic steel capital in western Pennsylvania.

Local 2227 President Jack Maskil was among a group of local union leaders who have been lobbying for the sale. He says he believes the majority of Mon Valley workers now support the deal, including 95% of the employees he represents at the Irvin Steel Works.

Zugai said he was a Trump supporter who helped organize trips of steel workers to Trump rallies. He even met with Trump one-on-one and said the president-elect had promised to take another look at the Nippon deal based on the support of the workers.