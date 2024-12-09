Severance Season 2 officially revealed

Severance, which one could call the world's first workplace psychological horror, made waves as Apple TV's big breakout hit and even managed to claw its way into Boing Boing's esteemed pages. With how quickly streaming shows tend to get cancelled nowadays, though, the prospect of a second season has seemed a dubious one even with an official announcement a few months ago – until now, that is.

Apple TV has finally released a brand-new trailer, including a reiteration of the release date for the show's second season to quell fans' fears. Worry not; you'll be back in the dystopian hellhole of Severance before long, although that begs the question of why you'd want to be there to begin with.

Season 2 has taken an infamously long time to produce, facing difficulties both from the show's own complex structure and the recent wave of Hollywood strikes. Whether or not all that effort lives up to the gold standard of the first season will remain to be seen when it hits on January 17th.