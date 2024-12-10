Folk horror vibes in 28 Years Later trailer

I didn't expect much of 28 Years Later, third in the series, but the trailer nailed me down fast. The pastoral post-apocalypse is wildly evocative, replete with Rudyard Kipling narrating England's zombie-mediated slip back into the 1970s. Looks like Hauntology is back on the menu, boys!

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

As I recall, the tagline on the first movie (23 years ago, maybe they should have waited five more) was "Time heals nothing."

