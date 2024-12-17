Billionaire founder of fashion chain falls and dies while hiking in Spain

Billionaire founder of the clothing line Mango died from a fall while hiking near Barcelona over the weekend.

Isak Andic, the 71-year-old fast-fashion mogul from Turkey and Spain, was traversing across the cavernous area of Coves del Salnitre in Montserrat when he "slipped and fell from a 500-foot cliff." His son, who was with him, called emergency services at about 1 pm on Saturday, but Andic died at the scene.

Although generally considered to be safe to hike, the mountainous caves where Andic was hiking "are not for the faint-hearted," according to Advnture.

From Adventure:

Situated several hundred feet above sea level, routes through the caves pass along steep cliff edges and over deep ravines like the one Andic tragically fell down. Several areas include tricky terrain, like rocky pathways without proper fencing or support. Before attempting the trek, visitors to the mountain caves should invest in a reliable pair of hiking shoes, with adequate grip and stability. … Andic's death comes just two months after tech CEO Justin Bingham died in a similar accident. On that occasion, the 40-year-old boss of software company Opiniion fell roughly 200ft to his death while rappelling near the popular Heaps Canyon Trail in Zion National Park, Utah.





