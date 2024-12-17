These $30 wireless headphones let you jam more safely without blocking ambient sound

TL;DR: Stay aware and jam on with open-ear conduction wireless headphones on sale for $29.97 (reg. $79).

Ever tried grooving to your favorite playlist, only to be startled by someone sneaking up on you? Or missed your train stop because your earbuds turned the world into your personal concert hall? Say goodbye to those awkward moments with open-ear conduction stereo wireless headphones available for $29.97.

These innovative headphones rest gently above your ears, delivering crisp audio directly to your inner ears while keeping you tuned into your surroundings. Crafted from soft plastic, they're so lightweight and comfy that you'll forget you're wearing them — until your jam comes on, of course.

Whether you're jogging, cycling, or just navigating the urban hustle, these headphones ensure you won't miss out on honking horns, chatty coworkers, or that barista calling your name. Plus, with an IPX6 water-resistant rating, they're ready to brave your sweatiest workouts or unexpected rain showers.

Pairing is easy with any Bluetooth-enabled device, and the built-in mic lets you take calls without skipping a beat. With up to six hours of continuous playback, your soundtrack lasts as long as you do. And when it's time to recharge, the included USB charger gets you back in action quickly.

Go ahead and keep the music flowing and stay connected to the world around you.

At just $29.97 — a sweet $50 off the regular $79 price — you can grab these open-ear conduction stereo wireless headphones and keep your ears happy and aware.

Open-Ear Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones – $24.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See more items in the shop.