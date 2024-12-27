The House Hippo—an adorable miniature hippopotamous domesticated in Canada and the U.S.!—set out to teach cable TV viewers a lesson in identifying fake news a generation ago.

The hippo was portrayed with the use of modified stock footage: video from "various sources" was rotoscoped with Commotion software filling in between frames. Artist Rob Fiumano edited the footage, for example adding in feet that were obscured in the original videos. To incorporate this material into the live-action video, Spin added shadowing, blurring, focus rolls and colour correction "to bring the stock and original footage together seamlessly".[4]

It was to no avail, obviously. As a top YouTube commenter puts it: we "completely ignored the last part of the commercial and believed that house hippos actually existed." Here's the original public service ad:

And here's the recent update, which is "more explicit that the hippo was not real."

Coming soon: ads that simply insist that HOUSE HIPPO ISN'T REAL under the Great Seal of the United States. CNN will host round tables on whether the House Hippo is real. The New York Times will run editorials undermining those who insist that House Hippo isn't real and riding the snappy attire and popular appeal of those who think House Hippo is real: "For House Hippo's Supporters, A New Reality Beckons." House Hippo sightings, often recorded in shaky and indistinct footage, will go viral and prove the existence of House Hippo to the satisfaction of social media users. House Hippo will be seen in the skies over New Jersey; congress will be forced to hold hearings on what is being done about House Hippo. House Hippo, a Jewish scheme. House Hippo, a Nazi meme. House Hippo, mankind's last and greatest dream.