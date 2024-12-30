Freeway crash causes concern over Amazon packages and property damage, not people (video)

Several lanes of traffic are closed, a light pole is bent, a truck is leaking fluids, and many Amazon packages will be late, but there is no mention of the people in a four-car pileup.

That traffic report explains our societal priorities in a nutshell. Property damage, need to report it. Will Amazon packages be delayed? We are concerned. Traffic slow downs are a big deal. People in a car crash? Who cares!

Bonus vibrator spill on freeway video:

Previously:

• Mysterious stuffed animal spill on Portland freeway