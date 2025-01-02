If you thought the lime green Cyberbeast was terrible, wait 'til you see this 24 karat gold-plated Cybertruck!

I'll give the Musk/Cybertruck fanboys one thing: their devotion seems to know no limits. Enter the 24 karat gold-plated Tesla Cybertruck, which has been on display as part of a holidy shopping promotion at the Gold Souk Extension, a massive shopping center in Dubai, UAE. According to the Khaleej Times, for each Dh500 (about 140 US Dollars) a customer spent from November 14 to December 29 at participating shops, they received one raffle ticket for a chance to drive away with the golden monstrosity.

I still believe that this lime green Cyberbeast is the pinnacle of hideous, but a gold-plated Cybie seems infinitely more desperate, especially given the difficult process of gold-plating the behemoth, as explained by The National News:

Gold-plated Cybertrucks are evidently a rarity. However, similar vehicles have been created in the past using a process called electroplating. This is technically challenging, but doing it to a Cybertruck is particularly problematic due to its stainless-steel chassis. It is notoriously difficult to get anything to bond with this metal, so getting the gold coating to stick would involve etching the surface with acid. After further chemical treatments, and a thorough cleaning with concentrated soap, the gold would then be sprayed on to the bodyshell – twice – having first been mixed with a small percentage of cobalt to accentuate the adhesive process.

I hate to break it to the Musk fanboys, but all of this Cybertruck wrapping and painting and plating only serves to make the hideous vehicle even more atrocious. And just makes the rest of us laugh even harder at you. The raffle for GoldenCybie, as I'm now calling this freakish truck, just ended, and there's no word yet on who the "lucky" winner is, but I'm sure he'll be spotted around the streets of Dubai soon. Stay tuned!