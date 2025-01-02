Teen flips out over 10-year-old coughing fit — forces emergency landing on not-so-easy easyJet flight

An easyJet flight headed from Antalya to London was forced to make an emergency landing in Italy when a teenage passenger flipped out over a 10-year-old girl's coughing fit.

The frustrated 16-year-old girl screamed at the coughing, younger girl sitting next to her, according to Aviation AtoZ, and when the child left her seat to go to the bathroom, the teen followed her. She then took matters into her own hands — literally — by trying to open the plane's emergency door (only to bust the door handle), and then proceeding to assault crew members.

The teen, who was flying with her mother and grandmother, was restrained until they landed, whereupon she was taken into custody. Meanwhile, passengers were forced to stay overnight in what they claim were substandard lodgings, at least one person describing the ordeal as a "nightmare."

From Aviation A2Z:

While EasyJet's swift response ensured the safety of all onboard, passengers expressed frustration over the aftermath of the incident. Many were transported to substandard accommodations, exacerbating their distress. Passengers described the flight as a "nightmare," with some reporting long-lasting emotional and physical impacts. Nadine, a 39-year-old passenger, recounted her harrowing experience, stating that the lack of immediate communication and inadequate post-incident support from EasyJet worsened the ordeal. The hotel accommodations provided in Bari were criticized for poor hygiene and insufficient heating, leaving passengers feeling abandoned.

Another day, another not-so-easy easyJet flight.

