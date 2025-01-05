This mouth-shaped bulding burps when you enter it

The Forbidden Corner is a weird and whimsical theme park in Coverham, England. This theme park isn't one full of roller coasters and thrill rides. Instead, it's a place where you can explore a surreal landscape of sculptures, mazes, and structures to walk through. The park calls itself a "labyrinth of tunnels, chambers, follies, and surprises".

I learned of the Forbidden Corner when I came across this awesome video of someone walking through the entrance of a building that's shaped like a giant creature's mouth. The wildest part of the mouth entrance is the giant, dangling uvula inside of it. The uvula appears to be made of a squishy material, and when you hit it, a loud burp echoes throughout the room.

This burping building entrance has me deeply intrigued by the idea of visiting this place. It's a bit out of my way, but on my bucket list of theme parks to hopefully visit someday. I wish that the entrance to my house looked like this!