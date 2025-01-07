Have you ever wondered what happens to jeans when they're left in a field for two decades?

What happens to jeans when they're left in a field for 20 years? These vintage Wrangler jeans were found by @darnvintage near Sacramento, CA. It's thought that the jeans were left there for about two decades. They're completely ripped to shreds, but in the most incredible looking way that one could imagine. They look like a work of art now.

The fibers of the jeans are still connected, but in layers upon layers which are quite literally "hanging on by a thread". I wouldn't be surprised if jeans that looked like this became the new style. What an awesome discovery!

From Lost Found Art on Instagram: "A vintage pair of Wrangler jeans that were left in a field and decomposed for about a 20 year period. Leaving behind only synthetic fibers, metal hardware and the Wrangler patch. Found near Sacramento by @darnvintage at an estate sale about 7 years ago at an estate sale. Now part of the Wrangler archives."

