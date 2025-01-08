Los Angeles fire rips through every acre of the Pacific Palisades — and then some

The Palisades fire (the largest of the four major fires currently burning in Los Angeles) has forced 30,000 people out of their homes, destroyed more than 1,000 structures, and burned 15,832 acres so far, according to reports.

Which means all of the Pacific Palisades — and then some — has burned up, if you go by Wikipedia's measurement, which has the Palisades at 22.84 square miles, or 14617.6 acres, of land. And the fire is still not contained.

With 1,000 structures destroyed, the Palisades Fire is already far more destructive than the second-most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history, according to statistics kept by the Wildfire Alliance, the Associated Press reported. The last most destructive fire was the Sayre Fire in November 2008, which destroyed 604 structures in Sylmar. Evacuations were ordered for the entire Pacific Palisades area down to the Pacific Ocean. The evacuations, which also included warnings for Santa Monica and Calabasas areas, impacted tens of thousands of homes and businesses. —KTLA 5

(See video below, shot by Jonathan Vigliotti and posted by WuTangIsForTheChildren.)

Devastating morning scenes from the Pacific Palisades 💔🙏…via Jonathan Vigliotti @CBS — WuTangIsForTheChildren (@wutangforchildren.bsky.social) 2025-01-08T16:22:04.046Z

(See video below, posted by Jonathan Vigliotti.)

There are so many people wanting to know the fate of their homes and businesses. Will try to post clips here when service permits. There are still active fires all around town which is why residents aren't being allowed back. pic.twitter.com/hDd1D8A1Nq — Jonathan Vigliotti 🐋 (@JonVigliotti) January 8, 2025

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

