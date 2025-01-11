The rotating kitchen" by Zeger Reyers

In 2009, the striking art piece "Rotating Kitchen" was shared here on BoingBoing. Someone downloaded the video, sped it up to last one minute long, and uploaded the video to YouTube.

The Rotating Kitchen by Dutch artist Zeger Reyers is an installation featuring a human-scale kitchen that rotates 360 degrees, powered by a mechanical system. As it rotates, it goes from being perfectly organized to total chaos and destruction. This sped up version of the video shows people gathered around to watch the kitchen make its full rotation.

This looks like a lot of fun to watch in real life at its true slower speed. The day after Christmas, my kitchen looked a bit like this art piece. Luckily for me, there wasn't an entire crowd of people standing there to witness it.

