Google image search filling up with AI slop

Futurism is declaring this onset of "Slopaggeddon," search rapidly becoming dominated by AI slop that doesn't answer our questions.

AI slop and SEO have come together to ruin the credibility of Google Search. No longer can you count on finding a useful link buried under ten promoted ones; now it's all just AI slop. Check out this crap that Google is offering up as answers as to how corn is digested.

As pointed out on X-formerly-Twitter by the hardworking account "Insane Facebook AI Slop," a simple search query for the phrase "does corn get digested" returns a Google image results page loaded down with strange, nonsensical AI graphics claiming to depict corn kernels' quest through the human digestive tract. As it stands, four out of the top six results for the query — including the first and second results — are AI slop, and all stem from one of two spam blog posts published by a shady website claiming to sell "Top-notch Proteins&Nutrition" from "China No.1 Manufacturer." Each graphic yields its own slate of AI-mangled oddities — and, frequently, body horrors. Futurism

Previously:

• Facebook is paying people to make the AI slop that infests it

• Please stop sharing AI-generated 'Hurricane Helene' images!