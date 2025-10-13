Dolly Parton shuts down death rumors: "I ain't dead yet!"

Dolly Parton's sister, Frieda, posted a request for prayers for her on Facebook. Then, a ghoulish AI-generated photo surfaced of Reba McIntyre at Dolly's deathbed. Dolly had recently canceled shows at her Las Vegas residency due to health issues, so fans were understandably freaked out.

Still reeling from the loss of Jane Goodall and suffering from the general state of the world, the thought of losing another badass force for good was too much to bear. Thankfully, Dolly took to social media to say, "I ain't dead yet!" The country star and national treasure took a break from filming commercials for the Grand Ole Opry to address her health.

During her husband's lengthy illness and subsequent death, Dolly, like many caregivers, put her health concerns on the back burner. Now she has some catching up to do, but she insists it's "nothing serious" and she is "not done yet."

