Why does chimney smoke rise in a straight line? The science behind this cool weather phenomenon

Sometimes, chimney smoke can rise up in a perfect-looking, unbroken, straight line, high into the sky above. When this happens, it looks as if a white rope is dangling into the chimney from the atmosphere above. This cool phenomenon can happen with the right combination of weather conditions and chimney design.

Wind can disrupt the path of chimney smoke, so this has to happen on a calm day. If you're lucky, you might see this happen on a cold, peaceful morning. I've never seen this in person before, but if I did I'd have to stop and take some photos.

There is something supernatural looking about the way these lines of chimney smoke look. It makes me think of a UFO beam shining down on the house below, or some kind of tether to another world. This short video explains the science behind it.

Why Does Chimney Smoke Rise in a Straight Line? #WeatherPhenomenon #ChimneySmoke – YouTube

