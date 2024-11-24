Couple discovers hundreds of stuffed animals hidden in wall – a surprising find on Vancouver Island

When a Vancouver Island couple tore down a wall in their home, they were expecting to find old insulation or wires. Instead, they uncovered hundreds of stuffed animals packed inside.

This is the kind of surprise that might make one wonder about the previous owners. Were they stuffed animal collectors, and then decided to sacrifice their collection to insulate the house? I'd be so curious, I'd have to find them and ask about it.

Personally, I'd be thrilled to find a surprise like this inside my wall. I have a feeling that at least a few of the toys in there are rare and valuable now. I hope the couple asks a toy collector about this before getting rid of them.

