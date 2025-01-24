Trump ruins summer vacation, and it's only January

The Trump Administration's hiring freeze has caused the National Parks Service to rescind job offers to seasonal employees and put this Summer's tourist season at risk.

Millions of Americans take to our National Parks each summer. Without proper staff, they'll be a mess or just closed. The hiring freeze doesn't just mess up our vacation plans. It also severely impacts the lives of over 7,500 people who rely on them for income.

The job cancellations come despite the fact that seasonal positions are supposed to be exempt from the hiring freeze, according to a White House memorandum. The move is prompting concerns from conservationists that national parks could be short-staffed during the summer season, when more than 100 million Americans and international tourists typically visit, according to 2023 federal data. While it is unclear how many positions are affected, the Park Service usually hires around 7,500 summer employees. Common seasonal roles include park rangers, trail workers, visitor service assistants and maintenance workers. "Your job offer has been rescinded at management request," said emails from the National Park Service, copies of which were obtained by The Post. "Should the bureau be able to fill the position again, another announcement will be posted in due course." Washington Post

