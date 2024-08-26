$100m gift to the National Park Service is "transformative"

A $100 million gift to the country's national parks is the largest ever received, reports the National Park Service, and will have a "transformative" impact. It comes from Lilly Endowment, a philanthropic group established by the descendents of Eli Lilly, founder of the eponymous pharmaceutical giant.

The money will be used to address the needs of the country's more than 400 national park sites, said Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation.

The foundation hopes to announce the first round of grants stemming from the donation later this year, Shafroth said.

Exactly how the money will be utilized remains to be seen, but one of the foundation's priorities is restoring coral reefs at Biscayne National Park in Florida, Shafroth said, while another priority is the restoration of trout species in western national parks. Those are among the foundation's recent investments.