Man with perfect vision surprised when doctors discover a chopstick lodged behind his eye

A 24-year-old fellow turned up at Vietnam's Can Tho University of Medicine complaining of swelling and intense pain in one of his eyes. The man claimed that he was previously examined at a medical facility near his home but they couldn't find anything wrong.

Th Can Tho physicians confirmed the man's vision was perfect and no obvious evidence of lacerations. However, his left eye was swollen and oozing pus. They put him in the CT scanner where the issue became quite obvious: he had a 3-inch piece of chopstick lodged behind his eyeball.

"Asked if he had any idea how the chopstick may have gotten stuck in his left eyeball, the shocked patient could only recall a "collision" with a friend on an alcohol-fueled night of partying around the time his pain and swelling began," reports Oddity Central. "However, he did not explicitly recall having a wooden chopstick pierce his sinuses or the pain associated with such a brutal incident."

The doctors safely removed the wooden chopstick from the 24-year-old's left eye socket by performing a Caldwell-Luc operation, which involved accessing the area through an incision in the mouth. They then inserted a tiny camera into his nose to ensure no other foreign objects were left behind that could lead to infection.

He's expected to fully recover.

