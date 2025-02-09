The playful and spooky puppets of Paul Klee

The Ghost of a Scarecrow, Electrical Spook, and Mr Death are the names of these three fantastic puppets by artist Paul Klee. Klee made these beauties for his son somewhere between 1921-1925. I love Klee's playful drawings, and these puppets feel like they crawled out of his drawings and into the world of 3D.

The simple yet totally unique design of these puppets is deeply inspiring to me. I love all their cute, spooky faces. They each have such a strong personality. My favorite is the one in the middle – I love the innovativeness of its scrap-material head.

Public Domain Review: Built for his son from the scraps of daily life — matchboxes, beef bones, nutshells, and plaster — Paul Klee's hand puppets harbour ghosts of human feelings, fragile communications from a world most adults have left behind. Kenneth Gross compares these enchanted objects to angelic figures, in Klee's artworks and the poetry of Rainer Maria Rilke, helping us dance as well as wrestle with their visions of innocence.

