New biopic about paranormal radio pioneer Art Bell

A new feature film about paranormal radio pioneer Art Bell may be on the horizon. Apparently Paul Giamitti (John Adams, The Holdovers, Sideways) is attached to play Bell who died in 2018.

For a decade, Art Bell had the ears and minds of late night AM radio with Coast to Coast, his talk show exploring high weirdness of all kinds—from extraterrestrial conspiracies to doomsday scenarios, remote viewing, and Bigfoot. Sometimes, Bell himself became part of the "real life" X-files he addressed on the show.

From Deadline:

Producing the film project is Sophie Cassidy, the head of 2.0 Entertainment, and Jeff Katz. Katz started his career in talk radio and began chasing rights to the Art Bell project with Cassidy while they worked on The Pope's Exorcist. He eventually worked with the city government of Pahrump, NV, Bell's hometown, to build a relationship with and earn the support of Bell's business partner Karen Jackson, as well as Bell's family.



Radio Silence (Abigail, Devil's Due) is producing the film and Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves are penning the script. Welcome to dreamland.

