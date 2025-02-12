Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd link up for a bizarre-looking dark comedy

Tim Robinson is one of the most talented and underrated comedians of our time, and I will die on that hill. I Think You Should Leave is nothing short of genius, and even if SNL didn't appreciate his talent, clearly someone at A24 does – because he's starring in his very first feature film, out this May. Oh, and Paul Rudd is there too.

Friendship focuses on an introverted family man's increasing fascination with his new neighbor, played by Robinson and Rudd respectively. It looks to be a dark comedy in the vein of The Cable Guy, with Robinson doing an excellent job of filling Jim Carrey's shoes. Of course, it's also dotted with the straight-faced awkward humor that Robinson is famed for and that Rudd has dipped his toes into as well – before he was Ant-Man, he was making guest appearances on Tim & Eric. While there's no news on Season 4 of ITYSL yet, Friendship looks like more than enough to tide fans over.