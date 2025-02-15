Naughty dog pulls silliest guilty grin

Meet Reese, an adorable—and guilty—chocolate Lab. She pulls one of the sweetest and funniest expressions I've ever seen on a doggo when she's caught being naughty—or, honestly, at any given moment. Her go-to look is a silly, gummy, toothy grin—whether she's up to no good (like getting into the trash or begging for cookies), farting up a storm, or even just hanging out with her humans.

When her human family first adopted Reese and she started making the ridiculous—and ridiculously charming—face, they took her to the vet to make sure she wasn't in any pain or having seizures. Luckily, she got a clean bill of health, so there's nothing wrong with her. Her human mom, Emily, now thinks Reese makes the face because it elicits laughter from her family, and she just wants to make them happy.

Reese's silly smile makes me laugh too, and I hope it does the same for you! Follow Reese's Instagram for more endearing smiles.