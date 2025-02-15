Try cursor dance party: a silly, fun website to relax and interact with cursors

If you want to play around on a silly website for a few minutes, then check out Cursor Dance Party!. You'll be taken to a screen with people from around the world using the site too. The only form of interaction amongst users are their cursors.

You can make your cursor bigger, make it spin around in circles, or simply move it around the page. You can also change the shape of your cursor to different symbols. I like the pointlessness and simplicity of this site.

There were only 3 other users when I visited, but it seems like it would be more entertaining with more users. Although I lost interest after a minute or two, doing absolutely nothing on this website actually feels much better for my brain than scrolling on social media does. The only thing this site needs is some music for the cursors to "dance" too.



