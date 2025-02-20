Creepy video of wild turkeys trotting in circles around a gravestone over and over and over

The below video was purportedly shot by one Paul Eickhof who was working at the Riverside Cemetery in Fargo, North Dakota. The turkeys circle the gravestone, engraved with the name "Harris," over and over and over.

"While it is uncertain how long their 'ritual' had been unfolding, one can surmise that it was quite a while based on the ring of exposed ground encircling the gravestone in the otherwise snow-covered cemetery," reports Coast to Coast.

I wouldn't want to see what happens when they stop circling.

Previously:

• Turkey cat funeral explained