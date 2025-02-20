David Tennant opens BAFTA awards with stunning rendition of "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)"

With the Oscars growing more and more contentious every year, I've taken to keeping up with other awards shows where people are less likely to get slapped. Case in point – did you even know the BAFTA film awards just happened? While the in memoriam segments were touching and the lifetime achievement awards were heartwarming, it was host and absolute class act David Tennant who stole the show, presumably because he was used to doing so for so long on Doctor Who. His rendition of Scottish classic I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers is easily the highlight of the show, and it happens in the first five minutes.

Scottish icon meeting Scottish icon is enough to make anyone consider donning a kilt. Note Jeff Goldblum's look of stunned awe toward the end. Me too, Jeff. Me too.

