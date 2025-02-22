The woollen creatures of Diamond Jubilee Wood in Northern Ireland

At the Diamond Jubilee Wood park in Whitehead, Northern Ireland [Atlas Obscura], visitors will encounter something sweet and unexpected. This outdoor nature park is filled with colorful crocheted critters and treasures.

This park was opened in 2012 after 60,000 trees were planted. Since then, this park has become known as the first "woollen woods", a British public art project that invites people to knit or crochet woodland creatures and display them in a public, outdoor installation. Visitors can find fairies, snails, owls, squirrels, a giant caterpillar, and more.

This looks like such a great place to take kids for a nature walk with a twist. It also seems like a great way to display your art and get involved with the community if you enjoy crocheting. I haven't seen many outdoor installations made of wool art, and I hope something like this comes to my city one day.

See also: Revive those old shrunken wool sweaters!