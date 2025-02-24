Can you see what is in this image?

What do you see in this image?

From The Ape That Spoke : Language and the Evolution of the Human Mind, by John McCrone.

At first sight this is an unintelligible jumble of lines, but when told what the picture represents, most people find it clicks into place with almost photographic reality. The brain supplies the missing information to flesh out the raw image.

See page 66 for the answer.

[Via Futility Closet]

