Spanish soccer league breaks Internet to stop people from watching their precious futbol matches for free

Spanish soccer league LaLiga broke a large portion of the Spanish internet because some naughty websites were letting 400,000 monthly viewers watch men chase balls around without paying the proper viewing tax to their corporate overlords.

LaLiga's Chief Internet Breaking Officer sprang into action and convinced Spanish ISPs to block these sites' IP addresses, conveniently forgetting to mention these addresses were shared by approximately eleventy billion other legitimate websites.

Cloudflare, a tech company that helps keep the internet running, is now suing LaLiga. They're all, "LaLiga's actions pose a clear threat to the open Internet" and "rightsholders cannot prioritise their commercial interests over the fundamental right of millions of consumers."

Yadda yadda yadda. Really, what's a functioning internet compared to ensuring billionaires don't have to settle for just two helipads on their next mega-yacht? Priorities, people!

