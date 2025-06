Monterey Bay, California played host to a superpod of dolphins.

Monterey Bay, California, has an amazingly diverse marine ecology. Sitting atop Monterey Canyon, one of the deepest canyons on the West Coast, a cold upwelling of nutrient-rich water feeds all sorts of amazing sea life. These dolphins surely know what is up and have come for a buffet.

Previously:

• The Cove director on watching his film with the dolphin hunters

• Horny dolphin blamed for incident that left 18 people injured