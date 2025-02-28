Fyre Fest 2 "does not exist," say local officials

Fyre Fest 2 tickets are on sale, but that doesn't mean you should buy them. The Guardian reports that there's little evidence the sequel to the worst-planned festival since DashCon is even real. And local government at the purported venue warning that "for us, this is an event that does not exist."

But the festival seems to be repeating its own history as an improvised disaster after the local government in Isla Mujeres denied knowing anything about it.

"We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it," Edgar Gasca, from the tourism directorate of Isla Mujeres, told the Guardian.

"For us, this is an event that does not exist."